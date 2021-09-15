Bulten Gets SEK 220 Million a Year Contract from EV Manufacturer Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 22:32 | 23 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 22:32 | (PLX AI) – Bulten wins major FSP contract for an electric vehicle program.Order value is approximately SEK 220 million a year at full productionThe contract relates to supply of fasteners for an electric vehicle program that is under … (PLX AI) – Bulten wins major FSP contract for an electric vehicle program.Order value is approximately SEK 220 million a year at full productionThe contract relates to supply of fasteners for an electric vehicle program that is under … (PLX AI) – Bulten wins major FSP contract for an electric vehicle program.

Order value is approximately SEK 220 million a year at full production

The contract relates to supply of fasteners for an electric vehicle program that is under development

Deliveries are estimated to start in the third quarter of 2022, reaching full pace by 2025



