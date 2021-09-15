Bulten Gets SEK 220 Million a Year Contract from EV Manufacturer
(PLX AI) – Bulten wins major FSP contract for an electric vehicle program.Order value is approximately SEK 220 million a year at full productionThe contract relates to supply of fasteners for an electric vehicle program that is under …
- Order value is approximately SEK 220 million a year at full production
- The contract relates to supply of fasteners for an electric vehicle program that is under development
- Deliveries are estimated to start in the third quarter of 2022, reaching full pace by 2025
