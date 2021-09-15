checkAd

Bulten Gets SEK 220 Million a Year Contract from EV Manufacturer

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 22:32  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bulten wins major FSP contract for an electric vehicle program.Order value is approximately SEK 220 million a year at full productionThe contract relates to supply of fasteners for an electric vehicle program that is under …

  • (PLX AI) – Bulten wins major FSP contract for an electric vehicle program.
  • Order value is approximately SEK 220 million a year at full production
  • The contract relates to supply of fasteners for an electric vehicle program that is under development
  • Deliveries are estimated to start in the third quarter of 2022, reaching full pace by 2025
Disclaimer

