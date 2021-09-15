checkAd

Vicarious Surgical Business Combination Approved; Stock to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange as “RBOT”

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures as well as patient outcomes, today announced that the shareholders of D8 Holdings Corp. (“D8”) (NYSE: DEH.U, DEH, DEH WS), have approved the previously announced business combination at the shareholder meeting held today, September 15, 2021. The business combination is expected to close on September 17, 2021 and is expected to provide approximately $220 million in gross proceeds to fund the further development and planned commercialization of the Company’s intelligent and affordable, single-incision surgical robot (the “Vicarious System”) that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery.

Following the close of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed “Vicarious Surgical Inc.” Its Class A common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on September 20, 2021, under the symbols “RBOT” and “RBOT WS,” respectively.

With its disruptive next-generation robotics technology, Vicarious Surgical is seeking to increase the efficiency of surgical procedures, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. Vicarious Surgical believes that the Vicarious System is the first surgical robotic system to receive Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”)1.

The total $142 million PIPE supporting the transaction is funded by multiple strategic investors including global medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), major hospital groups in the U.S. and Asia, and surgical robotics pioneer Roberta Lipson, founder of United Family Healthcare and its predecessor Chindex International Inc. and CEO of New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH). Technology luminaries Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Sun Hung Kai & Co. and Philip Liang’s E15 VC are also investing.

“Today’s vote approving our business combination is an exciting and important milestone on our path to challenge the complexity and limited adoption of robotic surgery with a system designed to provide improved access, surgical capability, and visualization to patients and providers in both the U.S. and international markets,” said Adam Sachs, CEO and co-founder of Vicarious Surgical. “We look forward to transforming the future of surgical robotics, with our company backed by global institutional support, multiple large-scale strategic partners, and investment from distinguished healthcare executives with deep experience in driving surgical robotic adoption.”

