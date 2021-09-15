FedNat’s Strategic Review Committee Provides Update

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC), (“FedNat” or the “Company”), a regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today provided an update on the activities of its Strategic Review Committee (“SRC”), formed late last year by the Company’s Board of Directors to oversee a review of the Company’s business plan, capital deployment, geographic footprint and long-term strategy to identify strategic alternatives in an effort to create enhanced value for the Company’s stakeholders, in particular its shareholders. The SRC is composed of three of FedNat’s independent directors and has Piper Sandler & Co. as its financial advisor.



Bruce F. Simberg, FedNat’s Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the SRC, said, “Since the creation of the SRC last year, it has met at least weekly with our financial and legal advisors to identify and, if possible, implement strategic transactions. Unfortunately, just as we were beginning our work, 2021 continued 2020’s string of catastrophe losses with an unusually high number of severe weather events, including Winter Storm Uri and several severe convective storms. These added to the significant financial challenges already facing the Company at the end of 2020 – requiring us to raise two rounds of capital totaling approximately $36 million – and frankly in some ways delaying the SRC’s work.”

Simberg continued, “While our advisors and the SRC have engaged in discussions with numerous potential counterparties, the effects of 2021’s weather understandably caused some to pause. However, as today’s announcement by Demotech confirming our A-Exceptional rating illustrates, we believe that we currently possess financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards policyholders, sufficient liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, as well as reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (L&LAE) and updated product pricing. We are indeed grateful that Demotech showed the keen interest and diligence required to understand and appreciate the current status of our business. We look forward to the potential favorable progress that we expect to result from the improvements that we have made in our business model over the last year that are not reflected in our current operating results.”