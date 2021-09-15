checkAd

Ontex Announces R$500 Million Arbitration Settlement Regarding the Acquisition of Its Brazilian Business in 2017

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 23:00  |  16   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Hypera S.A. (“Hypera”, formerly Hypermarcas S.A.) settling certain claims relating to the acquisition of the Brazilian personal hygiene business of Hypera by Ontex. As part of the settlement, Ontex will receive 500 million Brazilian Reais (€81 million1) from Hypera by October 1, 2021. Ontex acquired the Brazilian personal hygiene business from Hypera in March 2017 for an enterprise value of 1 billion Brazilian Reais.

Under this agreement, the arbitration proceedings that Ontex initiated in relation to those claims will be closed.

After deduction of certain arbitration-related costs, the remaining settlement amount will be used to pay down debt, consistent with the Group’s ambition to reduce leverage.

Note 1: The amount of the settlement is denominated in Brazilian Reais. The € amount in this press release is computed at a EUR/BRL rate of 6.19.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands. Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Ontex Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontex Announces R$500 Million Arbitration Settlement Regarding the Acquisition of Its Brazilian Business in 2017 Regulatory News: Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Hypera S.A. (“Hypera”, formerly Hypermarcas S.A.) settling certain claims relating to the acquisition of the Brazilian personal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
WDH ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Announces ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Ontex Breaks Ground for Italy’s Largest Solar Power Project with On-site Power Consumption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten