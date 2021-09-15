Boston Properties Prices $850.0 Million Offering of Green Bonds; Elects to Redeem $1.0 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes Due February 2023

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (the “Company”), the largest publicly traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its operating partnership, Boston Properties Limited Partnership (“BPLP”), has agreed to sell $850.0 million of 2.450% senior unsecured notes due 2033 in an underwritten public offering through BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as joint book-running managers. The notes were priced at 99.959% of the principal amount to yield 2.454% to maturity. The notes will mature on October 1, 2033, unless earlier redeemed. The offering is expected to close on September 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The estimated net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $842.5 million. BPLP intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to the financing and refinancing of recently completed and future “eligible green projects” in the United States. The offering will not have a material impact on the Company’s results of operations for the third quarter of 2021.

This is BPLP’s fourth green bond offering, following its initial $1.0 billion green bond offering in November 2018, its $850.0 million green bond offering in June 2019, and its $850.0 million green bond offering in March 2021. BPLP currently owns 28.1 million square feet of green building projects, of which 96% have been certified at the two highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum. BPLP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner and has earned the highest Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 5-star rating, nine consecutive GRESB “Green Star” recognitions and an “A” disclosure score from GRESB. Over the last 12 years, BPLP has implemented energy conservation projects and other measures in actively managed office buildings that have reduced site energy use intensity by 27% and greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 70%. In addition, the Company is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winner.