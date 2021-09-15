checkAd

CAPREIT Announces Increased September 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its September 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The September distribution will be payable on October 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record on September 30, 2021.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in, and manages, approximately 69,800 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. CAPREIT has approximately $18 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788 		CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404 		CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771




