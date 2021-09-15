CAPREIT Announces Increased September 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its September 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The September distribution will be payable on October 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record on September 30, 2021.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.