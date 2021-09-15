checkAd

ROHM’s New SerDes ICs and PMIC Optimized for Automotive Satellite Camera Modules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 23:00  |  12   |   |   

Providing solutions that reduce EMI and power consumption in increasingly sophisticated ADAS

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced new SerDes ICs (BU18xMxx-C series*) and a Power Management IC (PMIC) (BD86852MUF-C) ideal for vehicle satellite camera modules for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The new products not only solve issues concerning the miniaturization and low power consumption of modules, but also provide features such as low electromagnetic noise (EMI) that reduces development time.

ADAS applications are using a combination of devices that perform different sensing and distance methods, such as LiDAR, radar, sonar, and cameras. Among these, cameras play an important role in detecting objects and risk situations in the surroundings of the vehicle. The latest cars are equipped with 10 cameras or more per vehicle. Furthermore, as ADAS becomes increasingly sophisticated, the number of cameras is expected to rise, together with camera performance. In order to accommodate this increase in the number of cameras – given the limited available space due to vehicle design requirements – there is a growing demand for smaller boards and vehicle satellite camera modules that consume less power.

ROHM solves these challenges by combining SerDes ICs with a new PMIC for cameras. Both products utilize a spread spectrum function to reduce EMI. This also simplifies EMI countermeasures, which often require significant manhours during the design of automotive applications.

The BU18xMxx-C SerDes IC optimizes the transmission rate based on video resolution, making it possible to reduce power consumption by 27% over general products. At the same time, the built-in spread spectrum function reduces the EMI peak by 20dB, while an integrated video sticking detection function improves the reliability of the entire ADAS by detecting frozen images.

The BD86852MUF-C PMIC for cameras is designed to optimally manage the power supply systems of CMOS image sensors from all major manufacturers. This allows voltage settings and sequence control to be performed with a single IC, reducing mounting area by 41% and contributing to the miniaturization of vehicle camera modules. In addition, a camera PMIC heat concentration distribution circuit can be configured to lower power consumption by achieving a high conversion efficiency of 78.6% that suppresses heat generation.

ROHM is committed to continuing to support the evolution of vehicles by developing products that reduce power consumption while delivering higher system reliability.

Key Features
ROHM’s BU18xMxx-C SerDes ICs and BD86852MUF-C PMIC are qualified under AEC-Q100 to meet the reliability requirements of automotive applications. At the same time, ROHM is developing new PMICs for cameras that comply with the stricter ISO 26262 process certification requirements and plans to ship samples of products that meet the ASIL-B safety level standard in spring 2022.

Availability

  • BU18xMxxC: In mass production
  • BD86852MUF-C: In mass production

 * Download the BU18xMxx-C series product briefs here:

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

Attachments 

CONTACT: Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROHM’s New SerDes ICs and PMIC Optimized for Automotive Satellite Camera Modules Providing solutions that reduce EMI and power consumption in increasingly sophisticated ADASSanta Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ROHM Semiconductor today announced new SerDes ICs (BU18xMxx-C series*) and a Power …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings for Grupo ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...