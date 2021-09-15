checkAd

Just Energy Obtains Extension of Stay Period and Claims Procedure Order under CCAA

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSXV:JE; OTC:JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers, announced today that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”) has, among other things, extended the stay period under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) to December 17, 2021 (the “Stay Extension”). The Company also announced that it has obtained an order establishing a claims process (the "Claims Process") to identify and determine claims against the Company and its subsidiaries that are subject to the ongoing CCAA proceedings.   

The stay extension allows the Company to continue to operate in the ordinary course of business, while pursuing a restructuring plan with its stakeholders.

“Just Energy remains focused on growing its business and serving its large customer base across North America,” said Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gahn added, “We also look forward to continuing to work with our stakeholders on developing a successful restructuring plan.”

As previously reported, FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (the “Monitor”) is overseeing the Company's CCAA proceedings as the court-appointed Monitor. Further information regarding the Claims Process and the CCAA proceedings is available at the Monitor’s website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/justenergy. Information regarding the CCAA proceedings can also be obtained by calling the Monitor’s hotline at 416-649-8127 or 1-844-669-6340 or by email at justenergy@fticonsulting.com.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com to learn more.

