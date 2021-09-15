checkAd

Maha Energy announce delay in Tie-4 completion due to drillstring twistoff – may impact 2021 annual average production guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 23:00  |  18   |   |   

Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy AB comments: “As communicated in early July, the production volume during the second quarter was lower than planned due to production interruptions at the Tie field. At that time, we were confident in achieving the annual average production guidance due to expected production additions from Tie-4 and Illinois Basin (IB). With current delays in the Tie-4 completion, we now expect the annual average production rate to be at, or slightly below, the lower end of the 2021 production guidance.”

  • The Tie-4 horizontal well suffered a drillstring twistoff during the drilling of the 8-1/2” build up section resulting in a sidetrack being initiated. The new completion date of Tie-4 is anticipated to be the end of October.  Current depth is 1,568 m and the sidetrack has been initiated.
  • The average annual production rate to date is 3,550 BOEPD1, and the daily corporate production on 14 September was 4,150 BOEPD.
  • The 2021 exit rate is estimated between 5,000 BOEPD and 5,500 BOEPD.

Jonas Lindvall continues: ”Within 25 meters of the reservoir, we suffered a twistoff in the drillpipe on Tie-4 and the resulting sidetrack frustrates our ambition to meet the 2021 production target. Indications prior to the twistoff was that the reservoir was on target and with the typically excellent reservoir qualities of the upper reservoir I am excited to see what it will produce. With over 500 m of planned reservoir exposure we should expect high production rates.”

1   Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") conversion ratio of 6,000 scf: 1 bbl is used.

Miscellaneous
This information is such information that Maha Energy AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:00 p.m. CET on 15 September, 2021.

For more information, please contact:        
Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
victoria@mahaenergy.ca

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maha Energy announce delay in Tie-4 completion due to drillstring twistoff – may impact 2021 annual average production guidance Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy AB comments: “As communicated in early July, the production volume during the second quarter was lower than planned due to production interruptions at the Tie field. At that time, we were confident in achieving the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings for Grupo ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...