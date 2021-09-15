Maha Energy announce delay in Tie-4 completion due to drillstring twistoff – may impact 2021 annual average production guidance

Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy AB comments: “As communicated in early July, the production volume during the second quarter was lower than planned due to production interruptions at the Tie field. At that time, we were confident in achieving the annual average production guidance due to expected production additions from Tie-4 and Illinois Basin (IB). With current delays in the Tie-4 completion, we now expect the annual average production rate to be at, or slightly below, the lower end of the 2021 production guidance.”

The Tie-4 horizontal well suffered a drillstring twistoff during the drilling of the 8-1/2” build up section resulting in a sidetrack being initiated. The new completion date of Tie-4 is anticipated to be the end of October. Current depth is 1,568 m and the sidetrack has been initiated.

The average annual production rate to date is 3,550 BOEPD 1

, and the daily corporate production on 14 September was 4,150 BOEPD. The 2021 exit rate is estimated between 5,000 BOEPD and 5,500 BOEPD.

Jonas Lindvall continues: ”Within 25 meters of the reservoir, we suffered a twistoff in the drillpipe on Tie-4 and the resulting sidetrack frustrates our ambition to meet the 2021 production target. Indications prior to the twistoff was that the reservoir was on target and with the typically excellent reservoir qualities of the upper reservoir I am excited to see what it will produce. With over 500 m of planned reservoir exposure we should expect high production rates.”