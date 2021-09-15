checkAd

Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 23:25  |  11   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NaftyArt NFT marketplace officially launches on September 16th with Erotic Artists and Adult content creators at last taking centre stage.

Erotic Artists and Adult Content creators have been struggling for some time to get their work prominently featured on mainstream NFT marketplaces. A lot have found their work is removed as it contains nudity or at best they are shadowbanned, with potential buyers unable to see their work. NaftyArt, part of the Nafty ecosystem of Adult focussed platforms is an NFT marketplace specifically geared toward Erotic Art and adult content creators.

The site has been live since August and artists and creators from around the world have been uploading their NFT's with many already having sold. A sale of just under $1 million USD has been recorded by the artist known on the platform as "Interdit", the French word for forbidden. The anonymous artist who comes from the Middle East has never been able to show his erotic artwork due to its subject matter being regarded as a sin. His 69 card Kama Sutra collection caught the eye of a private buyer who purchased the entire series.

"For years I have been creating my art in secret, to finally get the opportunity to show my work is incredible. Never did I think it would sell so quickly, giving me a life changing amount of money. It really is a dream come true."
Interdit

Interdit is not alone on the platform, with well known Erotic artists like Little Dragon and Lily Hendrickson (aka Amber Chase) listing their works on NaftyArt. Along with your traditional artists, the site also boasts a large collection of Adult Content creators such as Eva Elfie and Tera Patrick minting NFTs as an alternative way of monetizing their content. This way of content monetization was boosted by the recent announcement from fansite Onlyfans regarding their policies on explicit content. Although the decision was subsequently suspended, many adult creators are looking for a more secure way to earn from content, turning away from traditional sites to cryptocurrency and blockchain based technology like Nafty with their ecosystem of platforms and adult token.

"We are proud and excited to have developed an ecosystem of platforms, which, along with the Nafty Token, put the power and earning potential into the hands of the creators. At last they can be justly rewarded without giving away large percentages on fees."
Rob Kemenyfi - CEO Nafty

The benefits to creators are endless, NaftyArt isn't a replacement for fan site income, this is an entirely new revenue stream. NFTs gives the fans and collectors the ability to exclusively own a piece of content with authenticity traceable back to the creator via smart chain contract. With auction bidding available as an option on NaftyArt, the prices can go up and up, creating frenzy bidding from multiple fans. Being on the blockchain means that if the fan decides to sell their purchased piece of content the creator still takes a royalty of the sale price, and this continues for every sale of that piece forever, it's the gift that keeps on giving. The exclusivity of the sale means the fan feels a greater bond with the creator, rather than a fan site where anybody who pays sees the same thing, this exclusive piece can be theirs and theirs alone.

NaftyArt officially launches on September 16th. For comment, pictures, interviews or any further info please contact willy@naftytoken.com

About Nafty
Nafty is a decentralized NSFW ecosystem that empowers content creators using blockchain. It removes intermediaries, offers low-cost payment solutions and marketing tools to help creators build a fanbase. NAFTY is the governance token across the ecosystem.

Stay tuned:   Twitter   |   Telegram   |   Discord   |   Reddit   |   Website




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NaftyArt NFT marketplace officially launches on September 16th with Erotic Artists and Adult content creators at last taking centre stage. Erotic Artists and Adult Content creators have been struggling for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership with Infinios and Equity Participation with ...
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
Rappta Therapeutics Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
Casio to Release First G-SHOCK MUDMASTER Built with Forged Carbon
Alfasigma inaugurates the new Research & Development center in Pomezia named after its founder ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
THAIGROOVE is back better and bolder
Plastic to Remain the Most-Preferred Material in the Sachet Packaging Market, Overall Sales Volume to Reach 999 Bn Units by 2021: Future Market Insights
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...