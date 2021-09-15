checkAd

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 23:30  |  10   |   |   

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2021. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) is one of the world’s leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone’s asset management businesses, with $684 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s current views with respect to, among other things, Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s operations and financial performance and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Blackstone Mortgage Trust believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. Blackstone Mortgage Trust assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2021. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
WDH ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Announces ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten