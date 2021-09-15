Billy Goat Brands to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 16, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat”) (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ ESG ”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ CSE ”) on September 16, 2021, under the stock ticker symbol “GOAT”. To coincide with its listing on the CSE, Billy Goat has recently updated its website with new information about the Company and its investee businesses, including but not limited to a current investor presentation and blog articles, which can all be viewed at billygoatbrands.com.

Additionally, with the listing on the CSE complete, the Company will be pursuing options for increased liquidity for its shareholders in Europe and the United States. Billy Goat also intends to submit an application to the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to have the Company's common shares eligible for delivery and depository services with the DTC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transaction costs for participating brokerages firms.

Management Commentary

“The listing of our common shares for trading on the CSE is a great milestone for the Company. Billy Goat offers investors the opportunity to participate in a unique, ESG-focused investment incubator that is working with some of the most interesting plant-based food technology companies in North America,” said Tony Harris, Chairman and CEO of Billy Goat Brands. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company’s senior management team, I would like to thank our employees, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders for all of their support along the way. The rapid growth of our investee businesses is exciting and it is a privilege to bring the Billy Goat platform to the public markets,” added Mr. Harris.