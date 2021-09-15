checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 23:30  |   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s May 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). Waterdrop investors have until November 15, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In May 2021, Waterdrop completed its IPO, selling 30 million ADSs at $12.00 per share.

Then, on June 17, 2021, Waterdrop reported its financial results for the quarter that closed before the IPO, disclosing among other results, that the Company’s operating costs and expenses had increased over 75%, or around RMB579.1 million, to RMB1,343.9 million, (US$205.1 million). As a result, the Company reported an operating loss for the quarter of RMB460.6 million (US$70.3 million), a four-fold increase over the prior year period.,

Then, on August 11, 2021, media outlets reported that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission directed insurance companies to terminate improper marketing and pricing practices and improve their user privacy protections. Bloomberg reported that “[r]egulators have since moved to shutter some operations including mutual aid healthcare platforms operated by Waterdrop.”

Then, on September 8, 2021, Waterdrop announced that its operating losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 had continued to increase, totaling RMB815.4 million (US$126.3 million), compared with an operating profit of RMB7.2 million for the same period of 2020.

On September 13, 2021, the Company’s ADSs dropped to a low of just $3 per ADS, or 75% below the IPO price.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (2) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (3) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse reactions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (5) Waterdrop’s operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the registration statement’s representations regarding Waterdrop’s historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Waterdrop ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 15, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Waterdrop ADSs, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Waterdrop Incorporation (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
WDH ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Announces ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:09 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20:01 UhrEQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Waterdrop Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WDH
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:04 UhrSHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01:01 UhrWDH ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten