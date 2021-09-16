checkAd

Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp.

  • Prenetics' mission is to disrupt and decentralise the healthcare industry with a global opportunity of over US$1.3 trillion.
  • Prenetics' multi-product healthcare ecosystem strategy is driven by prevention focused genomic testing, rapid diagnostics for COVID-19 and infectious diseases, and colorectal cancer screening. To date, Prenetics has performed more than 5 million tests globally.
  • Significant synergies with Adrian Cheng's network of millions of members spanning across retail, hospitality, healthcare, property and other sectors.
  • The transaction values Prenetics at an enterprise value of US$1.25 billion with a combined equity value of approximately US$1.7 billion.
  • Total cash proceeds are expected to be up to US$459 million, including a fully committed PIPE and forward purchase agreements of US$120 million from Aspex, PAG, Lippo, Dragonstone, Xen Capital and others, and up to US$339 million of cash currently held in the trust account of Artisan Acquisition Corp.
  • Proceeds will allow Prenetics to continue its significant growth trajectory and will be used for strategic acquisitions, R&D, product roll out and geographic expansion into the United States, EMEA and Southeast Asia.

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ARTAU, "Artisan"), a special purpose acquisition company privately founded by renowned cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, announced today they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Through combining with Artisan, Prenetics will draw upon Adrian's well-diversified business portfolio across retail, hospitality, healthcare, property and other strategic businesses, providing tremendous opportunities for closely aligned partnerships and allowing Prenetics to substantially expand its platform.

The transaction values Prenetics at an enterprise value of US$1.25 billion with a combined equity value of approximately US$1.7 billion, making Prenetics the first unicorn from Hong Kong to be publicly listed in any market.

Today, Prenetics is the #1 genomics and diagnostics testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Prenetics has grown significantly since it was founded in 2014. Its revenue is projected to grow at 215% year-on-year from US$65 million in 2020 to US$205 million in 2021. Going forward, the Company is expected to continue its significant revenue growth trajectory with projected annual revenues of more than US$600 million in 2025. 

