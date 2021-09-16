Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp.

Prenetics' mission is to disrupt and decentralise the healthcare industry with a global opportunity of over US$1.3 trillion .

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ARTAU, "Artisan"), a special purpose acquisition company privately founded by renowned cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, announced today they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Through combining with Artisan, Prenetics will draw upon Adrian's well-diversified business portfolio across retail, hospitality, healthcare, property and other strategic businesses, providing tremendous opportunities for closely aligned partnerships and allowing Prenetics to substantially expand its platform.

The transaction values Prenetics at an enterprise value of US$1.25 billion with a combined equity value of approximately US$1.7 billion, making Prenetics the first unicorn from Hong Kong to be publicly listed in any market.

Today, Prenetics is the #1 genomics and diagnostics testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Prenetics has grown significantly since it was founded in 2014. Its revenue is projected to grow at 215% year-on-year from US$65 million in 2020 to US$205 million in 2021. Going forward, the Company is expected to continue its significant revenue growth trajectory with projected annual revenues of more than US$600 million in 2025.