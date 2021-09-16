Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Alberta based cultivation and processing partner, Element GP Inc. (“Element”). Element is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.



As one of Delta 9’s cultivation and processing partners, Element entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with the Company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures, sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the Element brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license. On September 3, 2021, Element confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted its cannabis standard cultivation and standard processing licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).