Rubicon Organics announces the results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on September 15, 2021. A total of 30,690,412 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting approximately 54.821% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in Rubicon Organics’ management information circular dated August 11, 2021 (the “Circular”) were approved by the shareholders. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Jesse McConnell 26,230,036 87.245% Margaret Brodie 26,212,286 87.186% Bryan Disher 29,952,370 99.626% David Donnan 29,934,510 99.567% John Pigott 29,952,370 99.626% Julie Lassonde1 29,952,651 99.627%

In addition, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year with the Company’s directors authorized to fix their remuneration.

An updated corporate presentation presented at the Annual General Meeting is available for viewing on Rubicon Organics’ website at www.rubiconorganics.com.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORYTM, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co and mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply.