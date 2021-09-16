checkAd

CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.265 per Share

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.265 per common share. The current quarterly dividend is payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about October 15, 2021.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
ir@caretrustreit.com





