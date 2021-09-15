TechInsights' New Mobile Application Putting Semiconductor Analysis in Your Pocket

Ottawa, ON (ots) - --News Direct--



TechInsights announces their new mobile application, which provides easy access

to their semiconductor and microelectronics reverse engineering content.

TechInsights is dedicated to building the content platform for the semiconductor

industry; the mobile application makes that content available to subscribers,

fast.



"Right now, subscribers can use the iOS or Android version of the TechInsights

Platform to read TechStream blogs, watch TechInsights videos, and receive

notifications about the analysis they are most interested in," said Scott

Ashdown, VP of Product. "Our planned rollout of the TechInsights mobile app

includes a steady stream of upcoming feature launches that will bring even more

value to our subscribers."







now from the

App Store (https://bit.ly/3AbCJkC) .



About Us: TechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and

Intellectual Property



TechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor and

advanced technology analysis and are dedicated to building the content platform

for the semiconductor industry. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside

the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and

enable business leaders to make highly informed, fact-based IP and technology

investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the United

States, Poland, and Japan. For more information on TechInsights

(https://bit.ly/3hyHWf8) , visit the website.



