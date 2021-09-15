checkAd

TechInsights' New Mobile Application Putting Semiconductor Analysis in Your Pocket

TechInsights announces their new mobile application, which provides easy access
to their semiconductor and microelectronics reverse engineering content.
TechInsights is dedicated to building the content platform for the semiconductor
industry; the mobile application makes that content available to subscribers,
fast.

"Right now, subscribers can use the iOS or Android version of the TechInsights
Platform to read TechStream blogs, watch TechInsights videos, and receive
notifications about the analysis they are most interested in," said Scott
Ashdown, VP of Product. "Our planned rollout of the TechInsights mobile app
includes a steady stream of upcoming feature launches that will bring even more
value to our subscribers."

As of September 15, 2021, TechInsights subscribers can download the mobile app
now from the Google Play app store (https://bit.ly/3nyeGZM) , and from the Apple
App Store (https://bit.ly/3AbCJkC) .

About Us: TechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and
Intellectual Property

TechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor and
advanced technology analysis and are dedicated to building the content platform
for the semiconductor industry. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside
the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and
enable business leaders to make highly informed, fact-based IP and technology
investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the United
States, Poland, and Japan. For more information on TechInsights
(https://bit.ly/3hyHWf8) , visit the website.

