INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 00:49  |  16   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM) securities from April 22, 2021 through September 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Boston Beer is a high-end alcoholic beverage company that produces hard seltzer, malt beverages (i.e. beers), and hard cider at its cidery and under contractual arrangements at other brewery locations.

On July 22, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer reduced its full year 2021 guidance, expecting earnings per share between $18 and $22, down from a prior range of $22 and $26. The Company cited softer-than-expected sales in the hard seltzer category and overall beer industry, and also stated that it had “overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $246.54 per share, or approximately 26%, from $947.54 per share to close at $701.00 per share on July 23, 2021.

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer withdrew its 2021 financial guidance, citing decelerating sales of hard seltzer products. The Company also stated that it “expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs” for the remainder of fiscal 2021. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $21.09 per share, or approximately 3.8%, from $559.40 per share to close at $538.31 per share on September 9, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) that, as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third-party brewers; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Beer securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

