Nevada Exploration Receives Assays from First Hole at East Golden Gorge and Significantly Increases Land Position at South Grass Valley Carlin-Type Gold Project, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to provide the drill results from the first hole of its 2021 core program at South Grass Valley, and to announce that based on these results the Company has significantly enlarged its land holdings at the project.

Lab assays confirm that SGVC012 intersected a major Carlin-type fluid pathway at the Company’s primary East Golden Gorge target located along the Water Canyon structural corridor;





Specifically, SGVC012 intersected a 96-metre interval averaging 265 ppm arsenic associated with intense Calin-type alteration within the targeted Clm unit;





This interval hosts the highest gold concentrations in the drill hole, which while subeconomic, validate NGE’s target concept that the Clm unit provided the dominant gold-bearing fluid pathway through this part of the district, as predicted by the Company’s geologic model;





Building from SGVC012, NGE is excited to continue with the balance of its planned 10-hole program designed to provide the density of drill holes to test East Golden Gorge for a globally-significant Carlin-type deposit;





NGE is presently in advanced discussions with drilling contractors with the technical capability to complete these relatively deep drill holes; and





To secure the continued NNW projection of the Carlin-type mineral system NGE has discovered at South Grass Valley, the Company has located 12.5 square kilometres of new mineral claims, bringing the Company’s land holdings at the project to 70 square kilometres (17,000 acres)



Link to view news within interactive 3D VRIFY model (for best results, view in full screen):

https://vrify.com/decks/September-15-2021-press-release.

Discussing the results of SGVC012 and the Company’s plans, NGE CEO, Wade Hodges: ”As we’ve shared, the preliminary logging and XRF data from SGVC012 indicated that we are heading in the right direction in terms of validating our exploration concept - that the major high-angle structural features associated with the Water Canyon Structural corridor provided the primary control for the mineralized fluids into the district, and that the subsequent lateral fluid flow through the district was dominantly focused through the Clm unit - which is now supported by the assay results.