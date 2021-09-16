checkAd

ProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant

OTTAWA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV:PFM) (“ProntoForms”), today announced, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted options as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, officers and directors, including options to purchase 1,880,000 common shares to officers and directors of the company. These stock options are exercisable at $1.02 per share, being the closing price of ProntoForms’ common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 14, 2021, the trading day prior to the grant. Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.​

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





