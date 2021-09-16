checkAd

Cenovus announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced that its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 3.950% Notes due 2022 (the “3.950% Notes”) and 3.000% Notes due 2022 (the “3.000% Notes” and, together with the 3.950% Notes, the “Any and All Notes”) (CUSIP Nos. 448055AJ2 and 15135UAG4, respectively) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2021. According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Any and All Tender Offer, $252,644,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.950% Notes and $294,017,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.000% Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the expiration of the Any and All Tender Offer. This amount excludes $1,273,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.950% Notes and $29,464,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.000% Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 9, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related notice of guaranteed delivery provided in connection with the Any and All Tender Offer, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. The obligation of Cenovus to accept any Any and All Notes tendered and to pay the consideration for the Any and All Notes is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions and other terms set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase. If the conditions are satisfied or waived, Cenovus expects to pay for such Any and All Notes on September 16, 2021 (the “Any and All Settlement Date”).

References in this news release to "$" are to United States dollars.

Holders of Any and All Notes that validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Any and All Notes prior to the expiration of the Any and All Tender Offer will receive total consideration of $1,021.07 for each $1,000 principal amount of 3.950% Notes and $1,024.78 for each $1,000 principal amount of 3.000% Notes tendered and accepted for payment, in each case plus accrued and unpaid interest up to but not including the Any and All Settlement Date.

