Mountain Valley MD Holdings Announces Voluntary Retraction of a Reported Data Set, No Material Change to Business Plan Anticipated

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) announces an immediate voluntary retraction of the data contained in its news release dated December 10, 2020 with respect to its Ivectosol pre-clinical canine trial data, which was also referenced in a subsequent news release dated January 14, 2021.

The Company has discovered errors in the results disclosed in the December 10, 2020 and January 14, 2021 news releases that were based on an erroneous analysis as well as the incorrect use of comparator data that should not have been applied to the pharmacokinetic analysis. The Company has immediately implemented corrective internal processes and has initiated steps to re-run the trial and will provide an update regarding the Ivectosol data package with the appropriate analyses as soon as possible.

Based on current information, the Company remains confident in the key benefits of its patented solubility technology in its Ivectosol product, including improved pharmacokinetic parameters compared to standard ivermectin.

The Company is continuing with the previously disclosed business direction for its Ivectosol applications and related research and development activities in the areas of animal and human health, including husbandry, oncology, and other disease areas, with no material change anticipated as a result of the retraction.  

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class organization centered around the implementation and licensing of its key technologies to global pharmaceutical, vaccine and nutraceutical third parties:

  • patented Quicksome oral drug formulation and delivery technologies,
  • patented Quicksol solubility formulation technology

Consistent with its vision towards “Helping People Live Their Best Life”, MVMD applies its Quicksome and Quicksol technologies to its work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

MVMD’s patented Quicksome desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that could be capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

