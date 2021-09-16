Mountain Valley MD Holdings Announces Voluntary Retraction of a Reported Data Set, No Material Change to Business Plan Anticipated

The Company has discovered errors in the results disclosed in the December 10, 2020 and January 14, 2021 news releases that were based on an erroneous analysis as well as the incorrect use of comparator data that should not have been applied to the pharmacokinetic analysis. The Company has immediately implemented corrective internal processes and has initiated steps to re-run the trial and will provide an update regarding the Ivectosol data package with the appropriate analyses as soon as possible.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ MVMD ”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) announces an immediate voluntary retraction of the data contained in its news release dated December 10, 2020 with respect to its Ivectosol pre-clinical canine trial data, which was also referenced in a subsequent news release dated January 14, 2021.

Based on current information, the Company remains confident in the key benefits of its patented solubility technology in its Ivectosol product, including improved pharmacokinetic parameters compared to standard ivermectin.

The Company is continuing with the previously disclosed business direction for its Ivectosol applications and related research and development activities in the areas of animal and human health, including husbandry, oncology, and other disease areas, with no material change anticipated as a result of the retraction.

