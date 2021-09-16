Questerre announces carbon storage project and comments on news article

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

The operation includes an injectivity test to estimate the optimal injection rate for carbon dioxide into the storage reservoir. The test will also estimate the volume that can be safely stored in this reservoir situated at a depth of over 1000m below the surface in the Potsdam, a Cambrian age sandstone formation. The Company is finalizing its application to the Government and plans to execute this program once the application is approved and equipment is available.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “The test will prove up the carbon storage potential in Quebec where we hold the exclusive exploration rights for storage reservoirs over one million acres. Carbon storage and recycling are an important part of the circular economy and it is a proven technology today. If we store the emissions from consuming natural gas, it will be an important step to net zero emissions. We think this will greatly help the province meet its emissions reduction goals under its 2030 Plan for a Green Economy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Mr. Binnion added, “A recent report by the International Energy Agency on achieving net zero by 2050 noted momentum for carbon capture, utilization and storage and the critical role it can play in reducing emissions. Several major organizations, including Forbes and BBC, note this could be a trillion-dollar market opportunity. We believe Quebec has enormous potential in this area and must take its place in this market.”

The Company also reported on a news article published today on a recent legal claim by another company in Quebec and the potential future of oil and gas development in the province. A copy of the article can be found online at: https://www.lapresse.ca/actualites/environnement/2021-09-15/hydrocarbures/quebec-va-fermer-les-livres.php.

Mr. Binnion commented, “With more than 50% of the energy consumed in Quebec coming from hydrocarbons, we see our focus on carbon technology and net zero as a real and practical solution to reducing emissions in Quebec. In addition to the employment and other economic benefits, it will also help reduce a $7 billion trade deficit due to energy. As they move towards carbon neutrality by 2050, we hope that the Government shares this view.”