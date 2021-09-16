NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in Proprietary Technologies and Expertise

- NAVER Cloud is the only cloud service provider in Korea that has proprietary technologies to develop and provide products suited to client needs

- By 2023, 80% of annual sales will be invested in original technologies to achieve a new leap forward

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Cloud, a leading cloud service provider (CSP) in Korea, announced today at an online meetup that it will accelerate its business growth with massive investments in proprietary technologies and expertise. The company expects to become a top 3 cloud company in the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, and advance its global expansion.

NAVER Cloud's product portfolio expanded eight times in just four years, growing into the global provider-equivalent business in product numbers and technological competitiveness

Since launching its Cloud platform business in 2017 with 22 products, NAVER Cloud has grown to become a top 2 cloud service provider in Korea, with globally competitive products. In just four years, the company has expanded its product portfolio more than eight times, with 189 products in 18 categories.

Enabled by its continuous development of an expanding portfolio of globally competitive products and technologies, NAVER Cloud is offering the most scalable and easily configurable cloud service to meet the customers' diverse needs.

Industry-specialized solutions with integrated technologies leads to competitiveness and business growth expected to reach 46% growth YoY and a review of KRW 400 billion

Based on its technology investments and portfolio expansion, NAVER Cloud's revenue in 2020 grew to KRW 273.7 billion (USD 234 million), up by 41% compared to the year before. The growth rate is much higher than those of the global (29.3%) and domestic markets (18.7%). NAVER Cloud expects that its annual revenue this year will reach KRW 400 billion, up by 46% YoY.

"NAVER Cloud's core value is providing services with various technologies and expertise that NAVER has accumulated by operating a wide range of internet services, including search engine, shopping, messenger, video, games, etc.," said Kim Tae-Chang, NAVER Cloud's Chief of Cloud Business. "With our solutions, we support customers in any industry that requires best-in-class IT capabilities."