Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Proposed Acquisition of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

This transaction has been unanimously approved by KYN’s Board of Directors and FMO’s Board of Trustees. Closing, which is expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, is subject to FMO shareholder approval, compliance with all regulatory requirements, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) announced today that the Company has entered into a merger agreement with Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FMO). Pursuant to this agreement, FMO will be acquired by KYN, with FMO’s shareholders being issued shares of KYN common stock in exchange for their shares of FMO common stock (as described below). The merger is expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for federal income tax purposes, and as a result, the transaction is not expected to be taxable to KYN’s stockholders or FMO’s shareholders.

As a result of the merger, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of KYN. The exchange ratio will be based on the relative per share net asset values of FMO and KYN immediately prior to the transaction’s closing date. Based on each fund’s current per share net asset values, KYN expects to issue approximately 9.3 million shares of common stock to FMO’s shareholders.

Jim Baker, President, CEO, and Chairman of KYN said, “We are pleased to announce this transaction, which we believe is in the best interest of our stockholders. We believe the merger is a tax-efficient way for FMO’s stockholders to continue investing in the energy infrastructure sector through KYN’s large and diversified portfolio. As the largest closed-end fund focused on energy infrastructure investments, we believe KYN is a natural consolidator. Our investors should benefit from the potential cost savings that come with increased size and scale, enhanced trading liquidity, “best in class” access to the capital markets, and additional investment opportunities as we look to capitalize on the energy transition.”

“KYN’s investment focus – equity investments in North American energy infrastructure companies – and its investment objective – to provide a high after tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders – remain unchanged. We continue to be optimistic about the outlook for energy infrastructure companies over the next few years. Further, we believe KYN’s portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from a continuation in the economic recovery as more progress is made containing the COVID-19 pandemic as well as capitalize on opportunities related to the transition away from traditional carbon-based fuels to a more sustainable mix of lower carbon and renewable energy sources,” continued Mr. Baker.