checkAd

Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million Principal Amount of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 04:22  |  56   |   |   

Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) today announced that it has entered into privately negotiated exchange and/or subscription agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and certain new investors, pursuant to which Nutanix will issue $575 million principal amount of its 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the "New Notes") consisting of (a) approximately $477.3 million principal amount of New Notes in exchange for approximately $416.5 million principal amount of the 2023 Notes (the "Exchange Transactions") and (b) approximately $97.7 million principal amount of New Notes for an equal amount of cash (the "Subscription Transactions"), in each case, pursuant to exemptions from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and the rules and regulations thereunder. Nutanix also entered into privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of the 2023 Notes pursuant to which Nutanix will repurchase approximately $12.8 million principal amount of the 2023 Notes for cash (the “Note Repurchases”). Following the closing of the Exchange Transactions and the Note Repurchases, approximately $145.7 million in aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes will remain outstanding with terms unchanged. The Exchange Transactions, the Subscription Transactions and the Note Repurchases are expected to close concurrently on or about September 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nutanix!
Short
Basispreis 44,84€
Hebel 12,19
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 39,31€
Hebel 11,67
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The New Notes will represent senior unsecured obligations of Nutanix and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on each April 1 and October 1, commencing on April 1, 2022, at a rate of 0.25% per annum. The New Notes will mature on October 1, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding July 1, 2027, the New Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon the satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. On or after July 1, 2027 until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding the maturity date, the New Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time regardless of these conditions. The New Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Nutanix’s Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) or a combination of cash and Common Stock, at Nutanix’s election. The initial conversion rate is 17.3192 shares of the Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of New Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $57.74 per share, and will be subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. On or after October 5, 2024 and prior to the 31st scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, Nutanix may redeem for cash all or any portion of the New Notes if the last reported sale price of the Common Stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price for the New Notes for at least 20 trading days during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Nutanix provides notice of redemption.

Seite 1 von 4
Nutanix Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million Principal Amount of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) today announced that it has entered into privately negotiated exchange and/or subscription agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
CARMAT Reports Its 2021 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Latest Progress and Main ...
Philip Morris International (PMI) Increases Dividend by 4.2% to Annualized Rate of $5.00 per Share
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
PAR Technology Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible ...
Henry Schein Announces New Distribution Leadership Structure to Enhance Customer Experience and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21EG Group Drives Miles Further With Nutanix in the Tank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Nutanix Unveils Programming for the 2021 Global .NEXT Digital Experience, the Leading Hybrid Multicloud Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21UK’s Royal Opera House Sings the Praises of Nutanix Cloud Platform Software
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Nutanix Collaborates with Cyxtera, Intel and Other Industry-Leading Technology Partners to Launch Federal Innovation Lab
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten