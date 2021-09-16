checkAd

Nabis Holdings Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Plan of Arrangement of Noteholders and Mailing of Meeting Materials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) announces that the Company received an interim order issued by the Supreme Court of British Columbia (“BCSC”) pursuant to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the “BCBCA”) providing for the calling and holding of the meeting of the registered holders of the $23,000,000 principal amount of 5.3% promissory notes due January 25, 2023 (the “Notes”) being held virtually on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (the “Noteholders’ Meeting”) and other procedural matters. Caravel CAD Fund Ltd. (“Caravel”) opposed the grant of the Interim Order, and in particular, the date proposed to be set for the Noteholders’ Meeting. However, on the application for the Interim Order, the Court rejected the objection of Caravel to the date set for the Noteholders’ Meeting and held that Caravel was not prejudiced as a result of the Noteholders’ Meeting being held on this date. The Company further announces that it has filed and mailed its management information circular (the “Information Circular”) and related meeting and proxy materials (collectively, the “Meeting Materials”) for the Noteholder Meeting today.

At the Noteholder Meeting, noteholders will be asked to: (i) approve the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) between the Company and the persons entered in the register for the Notes as registered holders of Notes, to approve the repurchase of all of the Notes by the Company under Division 5 of Part 9 of the BCBCA; and (ii) to approve the delisting of the Notes from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company has also commenced the mailing of the notices and management information circular (the “Circular”) with respect to the Noteholders’ Meeting.

As previously announced on July 27, 2021, holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) representing more than 75% of the Notes entered into binding, irrevocable commitments to support the Arrangement (the “Support Agreements”). The Arrangement if completed, will substantially de-risk the Company by discharging its remaining indebtedness and eliminating the Company’s exposure to the market price of the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (“Verano”) on favourable terms.

