ForgeRock Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021   

ForgeRock, Inc. (ForgeRock), a global identity leader, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. In addition, ForgeRock has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol “FORG”. The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho Securities, and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, Cowen, Piper Sandler, Truist Securities, and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, a global leader in digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 organizations around the world orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in cloud or hybrid environments.




