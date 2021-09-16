checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Newron announces Half-Year 2021 results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 07:01  |  36   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Newron announces Half-Year 2021 results

16-Sep-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Milan, Italy, September 16, 2021, 07:00 am CEST - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ('Newron') (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced its operational highlights and financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights:
Evenamide (Schizophrenia) 

  • The primary objective of two short-term explanatory studies of evenamide was met on all safety variables: study 010, in healthy volunteers, and study 008, in patients with schizophrenia
  • Post-period, Newron initiated study 008A, the first potentially pivotal study with evenamide in patients with schizophrenia, results from which are expected by Q4 2022
  • Newron continues to evaluate strategic commercial and development partnering options for evenamide

Xadago(R)/safinamide (Parkinson's disease)

  • Newron signed an agreement with its partner Zambon to commence a potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD LID)
  • Newron is currently working on finalizing the design of the study with international clinical experts and regulatory authorities and intends to initiate the study in Q1 2022
  • Newron and its partners Zambon and Supernus are responding appropriately to protect the intellectual property rights relating to Xadago(R)/safinamide in the US, following some Paragraph IV Notice Letters regarding Abbreviated New Drug Applications that have been submitted by generic manufacturers

Corporate

Seite 1 von 6
Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Newron Pharma....Billig ,Billiger am Billigsten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Newron announces Half-Year 2021 results EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Newron announces Half-Year 2021 results 16-Sep-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: Fast Finance24 Holding AG: Die Fast Finance 24 Holding AG berichtet zukünftig weiterhin nach IFRS
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Newron berichtet über Halbjahresergebnis 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Newron berichtet über Halbjahresergebnis 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Newron announces Half-Year 2021 results
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Newron berichtet über Halbjahresergebnis 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Newron Receives Fourth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Newron erhält vierte Tranche aus der Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Newron erhält vierte Tranche aus der Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.09.21DGAP-News: Newron Receives Fourth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Newron erhält vierte Tranche aus der Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs