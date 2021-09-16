Leclanché Expands its Marine Electrification Solution to Include Fast Charger for Ports, Harbors and Vessels with Damen Shipyards as First Adopter

- Leclanché battery systems are powering Damen's new Amherst Islander II and Wolfe Islander IV eFerries which will operate on Lake Ontario, Canada between Millhaven and Amherst Island and Kingston and Wolfe Island

- First Leclanché end-to-end sale linking its e-Marine and Stationary Solutions businesses

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and SUMAR, The Netherlands, September 16, 2021 - Expanding its portfolio of solutions for the marine electrification industry, Leclanché (SIX: LECN) is introducing a new "ports and harbor" infrastructure solution enabling hybrid and fully electric vessels to fast charge when returning to port.

Its first customer for the innovative turnkey solution is Damen Shipyards Group, a globally operating company with more than 50 shipyards and related facilities, which has selected Leclanché to construct and provide two fast charge electric ferry stations, and supporting electrical storage systems, on Canada's Lake Ontario.

The agreement with Leclanché's Stationary Solutions group provides the complete recharging infrastructure. They will be installed next year to support two eFerries Damen has built for the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario. Both of the electric vessels are powered by Leclanché's Marine Rack System (MRS), certified by Bureau Veritas, under prior contracts with Leclanché's e-Marine group.

- The Amherst Islander II (Damen 6819 E3) is fully electric with a 1.9 MWh capacity Leclanché Battery System and produces zero emissions. It will carry up to 42 cars and 300 passengers and speeds of up to twelve knots and connect the mainland port city of Millhaven, Ontario with Stella on Amherst Island.

- The Wolfe Islander IV (Damen 9819 E3), a larger eFerry, will provide service between Kingston, on the mainland, and Wolfe Island and features a 4.6 MWh Leclanché Battery System. It can carry twice the number of passenger vehicles - 83 - plus 399 passengers. It too produces zero emissions and will sail at up to twelve knots per hour - the same speed as vessels powered by conventional propulsion systems.