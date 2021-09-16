DGAP-News Newron announces Half-Year 2021 results
Newron announces Half-Year 2021 results
Highlights:
Evenamide (Schizophrenia)
- The primary objective of two short-term explanatory studies of evenamide was met on all safety variables: study 010, in healthy volunteers, and study 008, in patients with schizophrenia
- Post-period, Newron initiated study 008A, the first potentially pivotal study with evenamide in patients with schizophrenia, results from which are expected by Q4 2022
- Newron continues to evaluate strategic commercial and development partnering options for evenamide
Xadago(R)/safinamide (Parkinson's disease)
- Newron signed an agreement with its partner Zambon to commence a potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's disease patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD LID)
- Newron is currently working on finalizing the design of the study with international clinical experts and regulatory authorities and intends to initiate the study in Q1 2022
- Newron and its partners Zambon and Supernus are responding appropriately to protect the intellectual property rights relating to Xadago(R)/safinamide in the US, following some Paragraph IV Notice Letters regarding Abbreviated New Drug Applications that have been submitted by generic manufacturers
Corporate
