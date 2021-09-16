checkAd

DGAP-News Ringmetall achieves earnings multiplication in the first half-year through efficiency and demand increases

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Ringmetall achieves earnings multiplication in the first half-year through efficiency and demand increases

16.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall achieves earnings multiplication in the first half-year through efficiency and demand increases

- Group revenues increase significantly by 25.6 percent to EUR 78.3 million
- EBITDA increases disproportionately by 74.0 percent to EUR 11.3 million
- Net profit more than triples to EUR 6.0 million

Munich, 16 September 2021 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry, today published its interim report on business development in the first half of 2021. In addition to a noticeable increase in demand, especially in the product area of drum closure systems, efficiency enhancement measures led to a significant increase in profitability in the company.

As a result, consolidated revenues increased by 25.6 percent to EUR 72.3 million in the first half of the year (H1 2020: EUR 62.3 million). The increase is mainly attributable to a significant rise in steel prices, but also to a considerable extent to increased demand. The revenue contribution of Hosto Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, which was consolidated for the first time as of 31 May, had only a minor impact on the increase. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by a significantly disproportionate 74.0 percent to EUR 11.3 million (H1 2020: EUR 6.5 million) as a result of the efficiency enhancement measures implemented in recent months and exchange rates that developed in the company's favor - particularly between the US dollar and the euro. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin also increased significantly to 14.3 percent, compared to 10.3 percent in the previous year. Despite a significantly higher income tax expense, net profit thus multiplied to EUR 6.0 million (H1 2020: EUR 1.8 million).

Seite 1 von 4
Ringmetall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ringmetall SE (vorm. H.P.I. Holding AG) - Verschlusssysteme für Open-Top-Fässer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Ringmetall achieves earnings multiplication in the first half-year through efficiency and demand increases DGAP-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results Ringmetall achieves earnings multiplication in the first half-year through efficiency and demand increases 16.09.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: Fast Finance24 Holding AG: Die Fast Finance 24 Holding AG berichtet zukünftig weiterhin nach IFRS
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Ringmetall erzielt durch Effizienz- und Nachfragesteigerungen Ergebnisvervielfachung im ersten Halbjahr
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten