Ringmetall achieves earnings multiplication in the first half-year through efficiency and demand increases - Group revenues increase significantly by 25.6 percent to EUR 78.3 million - EBITDA increases disproportionately by 74.0 percent to EUR 11.3 million - Net profit more than triples to EUR 6.0 million

Munich, 16 September 2021 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry, today published its interim report on business development in the first half of 2021. In addition to a noticeable increase in demand, especially in the product area of drum closure systems, efficiency enhancement measures led to a significant increase in profitability in the company.

As a result, consolidated revenues increased by 25.6 percent to EUR 72.3 million in the first half of the year (H1 2020: EUR 62.3 million). The increase is mainly attributable to a significant rise in steel prices, but also to a considerable extent to increased demand. The revenue contribution of Hosto Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, which was consolidated for the first time as of 31 May, had only a minor impact on the increase. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by a significantly disproportionate 74.0 percent to EUR 11.3 million (H1 2020: EUR 6.5 million) as a result of the efficiency enhancement measures implemented in recent months and exchange rates that developed in the company's favor - particularly between the US dollar and the euro. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin also increased significantly to 14.3 percent, compared to 10.3 percent in the previous year. Despite a significantly higher income tax expense, net profit thus multiplied to EUR 6.0 million (H1 2020: EUR 1.8 million).