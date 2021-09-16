2022 Financial Calendar of LHV Group
AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2022 financial year.
In 2022 LHV plans to disclose information and organise the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
|08.02.2022
|Q4 2021 and unaudited full year results
|15.02.2022
|Disclosure of Financial Plan
|15.02.2022
|January results
|01.03.2022
|Audited results for 2021
|15.03.2022
|February results
|23.03.2022
|General meeting of shareholders
|06.04.2022
|Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
|19.04.2022
|Q1 interim results
|10.05.2022
|April results
|14.06.2022
|May results
|19.07.2022
|Q2 interim results
|09.08.2022
|July results
|13.09.2022
|August results
|18.10.2022
|Q3 interim results
|15.11.2022
|October results
|13.12.2022
|November results
Priit Rum
LHV Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee
