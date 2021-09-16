2022 Financial Calendar of LHV Group

checkAd

AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2022 financial year.

In 2022 LHV plans to disclose information and organise the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

08.02.2022        Q4 2021 and unaudited full year results
15.02.2022        Disclosure of Financial Plan
15.02.2022        January results
01.03.2022        Audited results for 2021
15.03.2022        February results
23.03.2022        General meeting of shareholders
06.04.2022        Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
19.04.2022        Q1 interim results
10.05.2022        April results
14.06.2022        May results
19.07.2022        Q2 interim results
09.08.2022        July results
13.09.2022        August results
18.10.2022        Q3 interim results
15.11.2022        October results
13.12.2022        November results


Priit Rum
LHV Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee 





