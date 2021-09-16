checkAd

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 07:30  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021

16.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021

- Numerous opportunities on the buy and sell side enable a significant acceleration of growth

- Group revenue target for 2023 raised by 67% from EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion

- Medium- to long-term target for Mutares' net result of 1.8% - 2.2% of consolidated revenues

- Evaluation of further financing options on the capital market to maximize the growth opportunities that arise

Munich, 16 September 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") yesterday presented the key points of its new and significantly accelerated growth strategy at its Capital Markets Day. More than 150 investors, analysts and press representatives attended the Capital Markets Day, which was held in hybrid form as a face-to-face event at FIFTY HEIGHTS in Frankfurt/Main and online. Under the motto "Creating Value by Mastering Special Situations", the Management Board explained Mutares' accelerated growth strategy.

The current market environment is leading to a massive increase in opportunities for Mutares. "We want to grow further and faster, execute transactions in the order of Lapeyre, and achieve at least EUR 5 billion in revenues at Group level by the end of 2023. Mutares' net result should reach the target corridor of 1.8% - 2.2% of Group revenues in the medium to long term," says Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares. Therefore, the Management Board is currently examining various options to finance further strategic growth, including a capital increase with subscription rights combined with an uplisting to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). Mutares will make final decisions at a later date, depending on the market and other conditions. Hauck & Aufhäuser, Jefferies and Duxebridge Capital are acting as financial advisors to Mutares.

Seite 1 von 4
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Mutares AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021 DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021 16.09.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker im zweiten Quartal mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung gegenüber Vorjahr - Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:32 UhrMutares Raises 2023 Revenue Target to EUR 5 Billion from EUR 3 Billion Previously
PLX AI | Analysen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten Wachstumspläne
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Mutares: Große Pläne für 2023
4investors | Kommentare
15.09.21Mutares Aktie: Chart-Signale am Kapitalmarkttag
4investors | Kommentare
13.09.21Egbert Prior: Mutares will 5 Milliardenmarke knacken
Egbert Prior | Kommentare
10.09.21Stop & Go: Stop & Go BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +54 % Buchgewinn, 7 to-dos: Eine Neuaufnahme, einen Nachkauf, zwei Ziele und drei Stops
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
10.09.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +54 % Buchgewinn, 7 to-dos: Eine Neuaufnahme, einen Nachkauf, zwei Ziele und drei Stops
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
07.09.21Good News bei... Mutares: Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion, Prognoseerhöhung - und mehr
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
07.09.21Marktkompass: DAX schwächer, DT. TELEKOM & SMA SOLAR | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
07.09.21Mutares Aktie mit Kurssprung - Prognose deutlich erhöht und neues zur Dividende
4investors | Kommentare