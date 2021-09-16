Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021 16.09.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Numerous opportunities on the buy and sell side enable a significant acceleration of growth

- Group revenue target for 2023 raised by 67% from EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion

- Medium- to long-term target for Mutares' net result of 1.8% - 2.2% of consolidated revenues

- Evaluation of further financing options on the capital market to maximize the growth opportunities that arise

Munich, 16 September 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") yesterday presented the key points of its new and significantly accelerated growth strategy at its Capital Markets Day. More than 150 investors, analysts and press representatives attended the Capital Markets Day, which was held in hybrid form as a face-to-face event at FIFTY HEIGHTS in Frankfurt/Main and online. Under the motto "Creating Value by Mastering Special Situations", the Management Board explained Mutares' accelerated growth strategy.

The current market environment is leading to a massive increase in opportunities for Mutares. "We want to grow further and faster, execute transactions in the order of Lapeyre, and achieve at least EUR 5 billion in revenues at Group level by the end of 2023. Mutares' net result should reach the target corridor of 1.8% - 2.2% of Group revenues in the medium to long term," says Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares. Therefore, the Management Board is currently examining various options to finance further strategic growth, including a capital increase with subscription rights combined with an uplisting to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). Mutares will make final decisions at a later date, depending on the market and other conditions. Hauck & Aufhäuser, Jefferies and Duxebridge Capital are acting as financial advisors to Mutares.