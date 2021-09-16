checkAd

DGAP-News PharmaSGP: Product portfolio further expanded and internationalisation driven forward in H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 07:30  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
PharmaSGP: Product portfolio further expanded and internationalisation driven forward in H1 2021

16.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP: Product portfolio further expanded and internationalisation driven forward in H1 2021
  • Group revenues (€ 26.4 million) and adjusted EBITDA (€ 6.5 million) impacted by an overall market burdened by Covid-19
  • Visible improvement in Q2 despite continued difficult market environment; market recovery expected in H2
  • Acquisition of Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R) expands product portfolio, opens up new therapeutic areas and taps five new European markets
  • Full year guidance raised on September 15, 2021 due to the acquisition: revenues between € 60 million and € 65 million, adjusted EBITDA margin of 27-31 %

Gräfelfing, September 16, 2021 - PharmaSGP's half-year results continue to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the nationwide lockdowns that lasted until the second quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, however, PharmaSGP reported renewed revenue growth of 14.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021. PharmaSGP expects the OTC markets to recover in the second half of the year.

PharmaSGP's revenues for the first half year in total were still negatively affected, decreasing by 21.8 % to € 26.4 million (previous year: € 33.8 million). From the first to the second quarter, however, tangible growth of 14.0 % was recorded. In line with the overall market development, revenues in the strategically important "Health Brands" category reduced by 15.8 % to € 24.1 million (previous year: € 28.6 million). As expected, revenues in the "Beauty Brands" category, which was heavily affected by the pandemic, decreased by 54.8 % to € 2.3 million in the first half of the year (previous year: € 5.2 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization adjusted for one-time costs and special effects (adjusted EBITDA)amounted to € 6.5 million (previous year: € 10.9 million) due to the revenue development. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin (measured against revenues) of 24.6 % (previous year: 32.1 %). Unadjusted EBITDA amounted to € 5.9 million.

Seite 1 von 4


PharmaSGP Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PharmaSGP: Product portfolio further expanded and internationalisation driven forward in H1 2021 DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results PharmaSGP: Product portfolio further expanded and internationalisation driven forward in H1 2021 16.09.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker im zweiten Quartal mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung gegenüber Vorjahr - Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: PharmaSGP: Produktportfolio in H1 2021 weiter ausgebaut und Internationalisierung vorangetrieben
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2021 following completion of acquisition of OTC brand portfolio
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE erhöht nach Vollzug des Erwerbs eines OTC-Markenportfolios Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
31.08.21DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Group completes acquisition of OTC brand portfolio (Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R)) from GSK
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21DGAP-News: PharmaSGP-Gruppe schließt Erwerb des OTC-Markenportfolios (Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) und Kamol(R)) von GSK ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten