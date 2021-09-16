DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

PharmaSGP: Product portfolio further expanded and internationalisation driven forward in H1 2021



16.09.2021 / 07:30

Group revenues (€ 26.4 million) and adjusted EBITDA (€ 6.5 million) impacted by an overall market burdened by Covid-19

Visible improvement in Q2 despite continued difficult market environment; market recovery expected in H2

Acquisition of Baldriparan (R) , Formigran (R) , Spalt (R) and Kamol (R) expands product portfolio, opens up new therapeutic areas and taps five new European markets

Full year guidance raised on September 15, 2021 due to the acquisition: revenues between € 60 million and € 65 million, adjusted EBITDA margin of 27-31 %

Gräfelfing, September 16, 2021 - PharmaSGP's half-year results continue to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the nationwide lockdowns that lasted until the second quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, however, PharmaSGP reported renewed revenue growth of 14.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021. PharmaSGP expects the OTC markets to recover in the second half of the year.

PharmaSGP's revenues for the first half year in total were still negatively affected, decreasing by 21.8 % to € 26.4 million (previous year: € 33.8 million). From the first to the second quarter, however, tangible growth of 14.0 % was recorded. In line with the overall market development, revenues in the strategically important "Health Brands" category reduced by 15.8 % to € 24.1 million (previous year: € 28.6 million). As expected, revenues in the "Beauty Brands" category, which was heavily affected by the pandemic, decreased by 54.8 % to € 2.3 million in the first half of the year (previous year: € 5.2 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization adjusted for one-time costs and special effects (adjusted EBITDA)amounted to € 6.5 million (previous year: € 10.9 million) due to the revenue development. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin (measured against revenues) of 24.6 % (previous year: 32.1 %). Unadjusted EBITDA amounted to € 5.9 million.