checkAd

BIOCORP and MERCK Sign a Partnership in the Field of Human Growth Hormone (HGH)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 07:30  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, and Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announce an agreement for the development and supply of a specific version of Mallya device to monitor treatment adherence in the field of HGH.

Manufactured in Clermont-Ferrand (France), Mallya is a Bluetooth enabled clip-on device for pen injectors that collects dose and time of each injection and transfers information in real time to a companion software. Mallya is the first in its category to receive the CE-mark (medical device) and commercial versions for insulin pen injectors are already available and distributed in Europe and other geographies.

Healthcare companies BIOCORP and Merck will develop a specific version for applications in the field of Human Growth Hormone. The device will help patients (children and teenagers) automatically keep track of their HGH daily injection and monitor adherence with their treatment plan.

Following the completion of different milestones, Merck will pay around €3 million for the development of the specific solution. After the development phase, BIOCORP will manufacture the commercial units on behalf of Merck, which will generate additional revenues.

Once the development Is completed, the objective Is to market the product on a Global scale

We are very excited about this new agreement concerning Mallya. Not only are we collaborating with a new major player in the pharmaceutical industry, but we are also expanding the scope of Mallya. After the monitoring of patients living with diabetes, our medical device proves its usefulness and safety for children and teenagers undergoing growth hormone injection,” said Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP.

ABOUT BIOCORP Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR). For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

Biocorp Production Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIOCORP and MERCK Sign a Partnership in the Field of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Regulatory News: BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, and Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announce an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Dynatrace Rated Highest in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Philip Morris International (PMI) Increases Dividend by 4.2% to Annualized Rate of $5.00 per Share
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
SEE Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Henry Schein Announces New Distribution Leadership Structure to Enhance Customer Experience and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering