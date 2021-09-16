The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 15 Sep 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.7434 £ 24.0416 Estimated MTD return 1.16 % 1.17 % Estimated YTD return 6.97 % 5.59 % Estimated ITD return 177.43 % 140.42 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 23.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -17.10 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -25.13 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A