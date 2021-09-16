Mutares Raises 2023 Revenue Target to EUR 5 Billion from EUR 3 Billion Previously Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 07:32 | 34 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 07:32 | (PLX AI) – Mutares Group revenue target for 2023 raised by 67% from EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion.Mutares sets medium- to long-term target for net result of 1.8% - 2.2% of consolidated revenuesCompany currently examining various options to finance … (PLX AI) – Mutares Group revenue target for 2023 raised by 67% from EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion.Mutares sets medium- to long-term target for net result of 1.8% - 2.2% of consolidated revenuesCompany currently examining various options to finance … (PLX AI) – Mutares Group revenue target for 2023 raised by 67% from EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion.

Mutares sets medium- to long-term target for net result of 1.8% - 2.2% of consolidated revenues

Company currently examining various options to finance further strategic growth, including a capital increase with subscription rights combined with an uplisting to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

We want to and will use the dynamics of the market and our reputation to take the Mutares Group into a new revenue dimension and further expand our market position as a leading private equity investor for special situations, CEO says



