EDPR Gets Power Purchase Agreement for 127.5 MW Projects in Spain

(PLX AI) – EDPR gets power purchase agreement for Spain projects from Procter & Gamble.PPA to sell the clean energy produced by a 100 MWac solar park and a 47.5 MW wind farm, both located in Spain, that will avoid estimated annual emissions of over …

PPA to sell the clean energy produced by a 100 MWac solar park and a 47.5 MW wind farm, both located in Spain, that will avoid estimated annual emissions of over 130 thousand tons of CO2

With this new agreement, EDPR has now 0.6 GW of capacity secured in Spain set to enter in operation from 2021 onward



EDP Renovaveis Aktie





