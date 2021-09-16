EDPR Gets Power Purchase Agreement for 127.5 MW Projects in Spain
(PLX AI) – EDPR gets power purchase agreement for Spain projects from Procter & Gamble.PPA to sell the clean energy produced by a 100 MWac solar park and a 47.5 MW wind farm, both located in Spain, that will avoid estimated annual emissions of over …
- (PLX AI) – EDPR gets power purchase agreement for Spain projects from Procter & Gamble.
- PPA to sell the clean energy produced by a 100 MWac solar park and a 47.5 MW wind farm, both located in Spain, that will avoid estimated annual emissions of over 130 thousand tons of CO2
- With this new agreement, EDPR has now 0.6 GW of capacity secured in Spain set to enter in operation from 2021 onward
