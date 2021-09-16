checkAd

BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, September 16, 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ.), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has agreed to acquire Netmind SL. based in Barcelona, Spain. Netmind was founded in 1987 with a mission to empower IT teams to drive the digital strategy of their organizations.

With offices in Barcelona and Madrid and operations in USA and Latin America, Netmind delivers world class innovative talent training and development services to help its customers transform their work models, foster new capabilities, and drive powerful cultural changes to successfully implement their digital and agile strategies.

In 2020 Netmind generated consolidated revenues around 6,5 MEUR with a diverse team of +50 talented employees and a number of associated collaborators. Against the back of strong demand for its services, the company demonstrated strong resilience against the impacts of the pandemic.

The acquisition of Netmind enables BTS to significantly enhance its position on the Spanish-speaking markets. With its focus on digital & agile transformation solutions Netmind’s offering is complementary to BTS, thus strengthening its platform for continued growth in Spain and in other markets.

Netmind holds an impressive client portfolio and is partnering with some of the leading companies in the world to succeed in the digital era, through an innovative portfolio of solutions, proprietary frameworks, Netmind’s own agile transformation model, and a comprehensive library of training courses. Netmind’s customer base has only limited overlap with BTS, thus providing for significant synergy potentials.

Netmind’s team members have extensive experience in technology & data skills development, agile transformation, computational thinking, change management, culture design, and state of art learning models.

With the integration into the BTS family, Netmind will be able to accelerate its growth and expansion into new markets. “We were looking for a partner to accelerate our national as well as international growth, and when we met with BTS we had no doubt it would be a perfect match. We share the same vision about how to help our customers to succeed in implementing their strategy through their people”, says Aleix Palau, joint CEO of Netmind.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions P R E S S R E L E A S E Stockholm, September 16, 2021 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ.), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has agreed to acquire Netmind SL. based in Barcelona, Spain. Netmind was founded in 1987 with a mission …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
HEXO to participate in Citi’s 5th Annual Consumer Disruptive Growth Conference
Radisson Collection arrives in Seville as Radisson Hotel Group brings the exceptional to Spain
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...