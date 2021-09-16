BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions

With offices in Barcelona and Madrid and operations in USA and Latin America, Netmind delivers world class innovative talent training and development services to help its customers transform their work models, foster new capabilities, and drive powerful cultural changes to successfully implement their digital and agile strategies.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ.), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has agreed to acquire Netmind SL. based in Barcelona, Spain. Netmind was founded in 1987 with a mission to empower IT teams to drive the digital strategy of their organizations.

In 2020 Netmind generated consolidated revenues around 6,5 MEUR with a diverse team of +50 talented employees and a number of associated collaborators. Against the back of strong demand for its services, the company demonstrated strong resilience against the impacts of the pandemic.

The acquisition of Netmind enables BTS to significantly enhance its position on the Spanish-speaking markets. With its focus on digital & agile transformation solutions Netmind’s offering is complementary to BTS, thus strengthening its platform for continued growth in Spain and in other markets.

Netmind holds an impressive client portfolio and is partnering with some of the leading companies in the world to succeed in the digital era, through an innovative portfolio of solutions, proprietary frameworks, Netmind’s own agile transformation model, and a comprehensive library of training courses. Netmind’s customer base has only limited overlap with BTS, thus providing for significant synergy potentials.

Netmind’s team members have extensive experience in technology & data skills development, agile transformation, computational thinking, change management, culture design, and state of art learning models.

With the integration into the BTS family, Netmind will be able to accelerate its growth and expansion into new markets. “We were looking for a partner to accelerate our national as well as international growth, and when we met with BTS we had no doubt it would be a perfect match. We share the same vision about how to help our customers to succeed in implementing their strategy through their people”, says Aleix Palau, joint CEO of Netmind.