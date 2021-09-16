checkAd

i3 Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half Year 2021 Results and Webcast

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its Half Year Results for the …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Monday 27 September 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst webcast at 15:00pm, (London) and 10:00am (Toronto) on the same day, Monday 27 September 2021, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The results for the six month period ended 30 June 2021 will be available on the Company's website at: https://i3.energy/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Webcast Link: https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/613f77e42e5216641528d9f7

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

 

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

 

James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

 

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Camarco

Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is quoted on AIM of the London Stock Exchange. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664321/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Ha ...

i3 Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: 10 BAGGER IN OIL. You've never heard of I3 Energy - Kürzel ITE (in Toronto)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

i3 Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half Year 2021 Results and Webcast EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its Half Year Results for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Friendly Copper-Gold Project in South Central ...
Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange
Pampa Metals Reports Drilling Results Indicative of a Porphyry System at Its Cerro Buenos Aires ...
ePlay Announces Canadian Launch of Klocked Fitness App; Canadian Securities Exchange Announce Team ...
Innodata Announces New AI Data Annotation Capabilities for Patient Medical Records and Significant ...
Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
Accesswire | Analysen