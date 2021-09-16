checkAd

Top World Leaders to Gather Online for 18th Annual Meeting of Science and Technology in Society forum (STS forum)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 08:00  |  22   |   |   

- Meeting Set for October 2 to 5, 2021, Seeking Better Future of Humankind -

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The STS forum is holding its 18th Annual Meeting from October 2 to 5, 2021. World leaders, including professional scientists, policymakers and business leaders, will gather online to discuss the pressing science and technology issues the world is facing and to build an international network.

Dates: Saturday, October 2, to Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Venue: LIVE ONLINE from Kyoto, Japan
Participation: By invitation only

Invitation requests can be submitted from https://www.stsforum.org/kyoto2021/.

Program

The forum will host 20 sessions online this year. Some examples of the topics are "Global Pandemic--Lessons Learned and Forecast," "Green Recovery for Sustainable Society," "Disruptive Technologies for Industries," "The Second Quantum Revolution and Society," "Lights and Shadows of Digital Economy," and "Path Toward Net-Zero Emission."

Confirmed speakers

More than 100 distinguished speakers, including 14 Novel laureates, have confirmed their online presence:

Policymakers:

  • Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner, European Commission, EU
  • Laksana Tri Handoko, Chairman, National Research and Innovation Agency, Indonesia
  • Helen Elizabeth Clark, 37th Prime Minister of New Zealand

Business leaders:

  • Nathan Myhrvold, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Intellectual Ventures, U.S.A.
  • Terry Brady, President and CEO, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., U.S.A.
  • Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Chief Technology Officer, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Arabia

Academia:

  • Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, U.S.A.
  • George Fu Gao, Director-General, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China
  • Gerald H. Haug, President, German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, Germany

International organization/media:

  • Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
  • Magdalena Skipper, Editor-in-Chief, Nature, U.K.
  • Holden Thorp, Editor-in-Chief, Science, U.S.A.

Entire program (updated daily):
https://www.stsforum.org/kyoto2021/

Online coverage available to the media
To register, please visit: https://www.stsforum.org/media/

Scenes from last year's annual meeting:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202109139960?p=images

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1ykQ8GL4Rc&ab_channel=STSforum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNtFlPkHuZk&ab_channel=STSforum

About STS forum

The STS forum, a non-profit organization founded in 2004, aims to provide a unique platform for the world's top leaders to unite and discuss how to deal with science and technology issues from a long-term perspective for the future of humankind.
https://www.stsforum.org/




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Top World Leaders to Gather Online for 18th Annual Meeting of Science and Technology in Society forum (STS forum) - Meeting Set for October 2 to 5, 2021, Seeking Better Future of Humankind - TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The STS forum is holding its 18th Annual Meeting from October 2 to 5, 2021. World leaders, including professional scientists, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
Rappta Therapeutics Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Alfasigma inaugurates the new Research & Development center in Pomezia named after its founder ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...