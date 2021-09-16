DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Report Gigaset AG publishes report on the second quarter and first half of 2021 - Turnover and result recover significantly 16.09.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Half-year turnover increased by 35% compared to the same period of the previous year EBITDA clearly positive again All business units show positive development in Q2 compared to the previous year

Bocholt, September 16, 2021 - Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an international communications technology company, today published its report for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The gradual easing of government measures to combat the Corona pandemic, as well as the vaccination campaigns gaining momentum, led to a significant increase in revenues (+18.6%) and EBITDA in the second quarter. In the first half of 2021, Gigaset was thus able to increase revenue by a total of 34.6% and generate a clearly positive EBITDA.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, sales in Q2 2021 amounted to EUR 51.5 million (Q2 2020: EUR 43.5 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to EUR 2.7 million - compared to EUR -0.6 million in Q2 2020. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totalled EUR 102.0 million, compared to EUR 75.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The EBITDA for the entire first half of 2021 was also significantly higher than the previous year at EUR 4.2 million (H1 2020: EUR -8.0 million).

The Corona crisis and the associated effects are not yet over for us either," says Thomas Schuchardt, CFO of Gigaset AG. "The fact that all business areas from Phones, Smartphones, Smart Home to Professional developed positively in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year is all the more pleasing and a great success at this time. All in all, we are therefore confident about the future. We want to consistently exploit the opportunities presented to us by accelerated digitization in both private and professional contexts for growth, but at the same time we must also face the challenge of material availability."