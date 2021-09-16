checkAd

DGAP-News Gigaset AG publishes report on the second quarter and first half of 2021 - Turnover and result recover significantly

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Report
Gigaset AG publishes report on the second quarter and first half of 2021 - Turnover and result recover significantly

16.09.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Bocholt, September 16, 2021

Gigaset AG publishes report on the second quarter and first half of 2021
Turnover and result recover significantly

  1. Half-year turnover increased by 35% compared to the same period of the previous year
  2. EBITDA clearly positive again
  3. All business units show positive development in Q2 compared to the previous year

Bocholt, September 16, 2021 - Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an international communications technology company, today published its report for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The gradual easing of government measures to combat the Corona pandemic, as well as the vaccination campaigns gaining momentum, led to a significant increase in revenues (+18.6%) and EBITDA in the second quarter. In the first half of 2021, Gigaset was thus able to increase revenue by a total of 34.6% and generate a clearly positive EBITDA.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, sales in Q2 2021 amounted to EUR 51.5 million (Q2 2020: EUR 43.5 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to EUR 2.7 million - compared to EUR -0.6 million in Q2 2020. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totalled EUR 102.0 million, compared to EUR 75.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The EBITDA for the entire first half of 2021 was also significantly higher than the previous year at EUR 4.2 million (H1 2020: EUR -8.0 million).

The Corona crisis and the associated effects are not yet over for us either," says Thomas Schuchardt, CFO of Gigaset AG. "The fact that all business areas from Phones, Smartphones, Smart Home to Professional developed positively in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year is all the more pleasing and a great success at this time. All in all, we are therefore confident about the future. We want to consistently exploit the opportunities presented to us by accelerated digitization in both private and professional contexts for growth, but at the same time we must also face the challenge of material availability."

Seite 1 von 5
Gigaset Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Gigaset AG publishes report on the second quarter and first half of 2021 - Turnover and result recover significantly DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Report Gigaset AG publishes report on the second quarter and first half of 2021 - Turnover and result recover significantly 16.09.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker im zweiten Quartal mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung gegenüber Vorjahr - Jahresprognose ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich erholt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten