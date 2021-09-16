Early redemption of the bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE) due June 28, 2023

checkAd

Bernin (Grenoble), France, September 16, 2021 Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, hereby notifies the holders of its bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares due June 28, 2023 (ISIN FR0013345949, the “OCEANEs”) of its decision to redeem all outstanding OCEANEs on October 18, 2021 (the “Early Redemption Date”) at a price per OCEANE equal to par (i.e. €104.47) (the “Redemption Price”), pursuant to the provisions of the first paragraph of Condition 1.9.1.3 “Early redemption at the Company’s option” of the terms and conditions of the OCEANEs (the “Conditions”).

As of today, 1,319,318 OCEANEs remain outstanding out of a total of 1,435,818 OCEANEs initially issued.

The holder of each OCEANE has the right to exercise their Conversion/Exchange Right (as defined in the Conditions) in respect thereof to receive new and/or existing Soitec shares at a Conversion/Exchange Ratio (as defined in the Conditions) of 1 Soitec share per OCEANE (pursuant and subject to Condition 2.3 of the Conditions) up to (and including) the 7th Business Day (as defined in the Conditions) prior to the Early Redemption Date, i.e. up to (and including) October 7, 2021 (which shall be the last possible Request Date (as defined below) in respect of any exercise of the Conversion/Exchange Right). In case of exercise of the Conversion/Exchange Right, Soitec will deliver new Shares (as defined in the Conditions).

Assuming that all bondholders opt for the exercise of their Conversion/Exchange Right, a maximum of 1,319,318 new Soitec shares would be issued, representing 3.90% of Soitec share capital. The updated total number of shares and voting rights will be disclosed in the next monthly information release relating to the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital.

Pursuant and subject to the Conditions, to exercise any Conversion/Exchange Right, bondholders must make a request to the financial intermediary holding their OCEANEs in a securities account. Any such request is irrevocable once received by the relevant financial intermediary. The Principal Paying, Transfer and Conversion/Exchange Agent, BNP Paribas Securities Services, acting as centralising agent, will provide and ensure centralisation of the request.

