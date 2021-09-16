Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Enea Names Ola Burmark New CFO (PLX AI) – Enea says Ola Burmark has been appointed new CFO of Enea. He will start in the role on October 1, 2021Ola Burmark has experience from leading and international roles in IT and Biotech, including CFO positions at ZetaDisplay, Medivir, and …



