Enea Names Ola Burmark New CFO Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 08:01 | 26 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 08:01 | (PLX AI) – Enea says Ola Burmark has been appointed new CFO of Enea. He will start in the role on October 1, 2021Ola Burmark has experience from leading and international roles in IT and Biotech, including CFO positions at ZetaDisplay, Medivir, and … (PLX AI) – Enea says Ola Burmark has been appointed new CFO of Enea. He will start in the role on October 1, 2021Ola Burmark has experience from leading and international roles in IT and Biotech, including CFO positions at ZetaDisplay, Medivir, and … (PLX AI) – Enea says Ola Burmark has been appointed new CFO of Enea.

He will start in the role on October 1, 2021

Ola Burmark has experience from leading and international roles in IT and Biotech, including CFO positions at ZetaDisplay, Medivir, and OneMed Enea Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Enea Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer