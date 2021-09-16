checkAd

SR-Bank Acquires 38% Stake in SpareBank 1 Forvaltning

  • (PLX AI) – SR-Bank to acquire SpareBank 1 Forvaltning AS by merging its subsidiary, SR-Forvaltning AS, into the company.
  • Plans are being made to launch SpareBank 1-fond and the management environment in Stavanger is being strengthened
  • Following the acquisition, SR-Bank will become the largest owner of SpareBank 1 Forvaltning AS with a stake of almost 38%
  • Transaction will result in an accounting gain of just over NOK 100 million
