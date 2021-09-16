SR-Bank Acquires 38% Stake in SpareBank 1 Forvaltning
- (PLX AI) – SR-Bank to acquire SpareBank 1 Forvaltning AS by merging its subsidiary, SR-Forvaltning AS, into the company.
- Plans are being made to launch SpareBank 1-fond and the management environment in Stavanger is being strengthened
- Following the acquisition, SR-Bank will become the largest owner of SpareBank 1 Forvaltning AS with a stake of almost 38%
- Transaction will result in an accounting gain of just over NOK 100 million
