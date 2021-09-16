Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition (PLX AI) – Veolia launches a EUR 2.5 billion share capital increase.The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to partly finance the acquisition of SuezSubscription ratio: 4 new shares per 21 existing sharesSubscription price: €22.70 per …



