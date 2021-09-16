Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
(PLX AI) – Veolia launches a EUR 2.5 billion share capital increase.The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to partly finance the acquisition of SuezSubscription ratio: 4 new shares per 21 existing sharesSubscription price: €22.70 per …
- (PLX AI) – Veolia launches a EUR 2.5 billion share capital increase.
- The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to partly finance the acquisition of Suez
- Subscription ratio: 4 new shares per 21 existing shares
- Subscription price: €22.70 per new share; 19.1% discount to TERP based on Sept. 14 closing price
