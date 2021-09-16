Alma Media Says 2021 Revenue Growth Is "Well Above" 5% Level
- (PLX AI) – Alma Media sets long-term objective annual revenue growth of more than 5 per cent from next year.
- Alma Media targets long-term profitability adjusted operating profit margin of more than 20%
- Alma Media targets Net Debt / EBITDA ratio less than 2.5
- Alma Media says revenue growth in 2021 is well above the 5% level
- Alma Media's dividend policy remains intact. The company aims to distribute more than 50 per cent of earnings per share as a dividend
