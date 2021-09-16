Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Alma Media Says 2021 Revenue Growth Is "Well Above" 5% Level (PLX AI) – Alma Media sets long-term objective annual revenue growth of more than 5 per cent from next year.Alma Media targets long-term profitability adjusted operating profit margin of more than 20%Alma Media targets Net Debt / EBITDA ratio less …



