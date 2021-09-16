Andritz Gets Tissue Production Line Order in China Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 08:20 | 17 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 08:20 | (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a tissue production line with double-width tissue machine to Asia Symbol (Guangdong) Paper, China.Start-up is planned for the end of 2022The order also includes the stock preparation system with LC (low-consistency) … (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a tissue production line with double-width tissue machine to Asia Symbol (Guangdong) Paper, China.Start-up is planned for the end of 2022The order also includes the stock preparation system with LC (low-consistency) … (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a tissue production line with double-width tissue machine to Asia Symbol (Guangdong) Paper, China.

Start-up is planned for the end of 2022

The order also includes the stock preparation system with LC (low-consistency) refiners for superior fiber properties, the approach flow system with a ModuScreen HBE headbox screen for pulsation-free screening, as well as undermachine pulping



